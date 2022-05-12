3 ways to apply security by design in the cloud

The secure-by-design concept involves developers ensuring security best practices are followed through all stages of software development and deployment.

Designing and developing software following a security-by-design approach also mean developers and other stakeholders -- including information security, risk management and IT operations teams -- work to mitigate potential software threats and vulnerabilities through a variety of controls and processes.

As more organizations turn toward the cloud, there's no better time than now to discuss how organizations can apply security-by-design principles to cloud engineering and operations.