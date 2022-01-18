Cloud-native security architecture principles and controls

The past few years have found security teams struggling to define a sound cloud security architecture.

Simply put, a cloud security architecture is a security strategy that defines how an organization secures and protects data and applications in the cloud. The emergence of multi-cloud made things more difficult. Now, with cloud-native becoming increasingly popular, the task is further complicated.

There are a few core principles organizations should keep in mind and include when building a cloud-native security architecture:

By putting the aforementioned principles into action, security teams can design a strong cloud-native security architecture that encompasses the following critical control areas:

This is just the beginning…

It's impossible to describe an all-encompassing cloud-native security architecture in a short article, but these are the primary areas all teams should focus on.

To codify and maintain these controls, examine a tool such as the open source Terraform. It offers a way to implement a centralized and cloud-agnostic infrastructure as code (IaC) foundation. Security and cloud engineering teams should collaborate to first define security and control standards and then implement guardrails, IaC controls, and other mechanisms and monitor them continuously.