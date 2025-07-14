Network pros need Ansible network automation skills

Modern network configuration and management aren't what they used to be. Learning network automation was once an optional, add-on skill for network pros. But, now, advancements in cloud architectures, software-defined networking, multivendor IT infrastructure and more have made network automation necessary.

Ansible is a beginner-friendly, open source tool for network pros to start their network automation journey. With agentless architecture, reusable data and multidevice support, Ansible reduces manual effort and errors. It's foundational for network pros to learn Ansible and build their automation skills.

Reasons to learn Ansible Ansible is best suited for static network infrastructures that don't change much over time. In dynamic environments, Ansible with NAPALM, or Network Automation and Programmability Abstraction Layer with Multivendor support, can automate customized or enterprise-specific network operations to promote zero-touch deployment and management. Reasons why network pros should consider learning Ansible include the following: Decentralized network automation.

Job role options. Decentralized network automation Ansible is a decentralized agentless tool that simplifies network management with low maintenance overhead. Network management and automation tools use an intermediary software agent installed on target machines for control, known as control mode. Networking devices don't directly support agent installation. However, Ansible enables automation on these devices by using existing protocols, such as Secure Shell for macOS and Linux- or Unix-based systems, and Windows Remote Management for Windows OS. Enhanced configuration speed Manual configuration is often slow and susceptible to errors. Ansible can help networking pros increase speed and efficiency. With network automation, administrators can deploy new network services, network changes and updates in seconds. Ansible can also automate time-consuming tasks, such as configuration management, virtual LAN creation, compliance checking and access control list updates, so network pros can focus on critical strategic tasks. Improved consistency Manual configurations can be inconsistent unless networking pros are careful. Ansible delivers consistent results and improves overall network reliability by reducing downtime, configuration errors and misaligned settings. This provides a better experience for network pros and users. Inventory control Ansible creates an inventory file containing a list of all managed nodes, along with their IP addresses. Network pros can group devices based on type, role, operation and region to target them. Idempotency Ansible offers idempotency, which means it doesn't change anything in the network even after running multiple times. The initial state remains the same after many playbook executions, eliminating the need for manual checking and avoiding accidental reconfiguration. Scalability Ansible makes network infrastructure scalable by enabling it to manage a greater number of OSes, cloud platforms and remote systems. Automation mesh offers a powerful environment to safeguard and scale network automation across distributed networks and run vendor-specific playbooks. Multivendor integration Ansible is open source, which means it supports many vendors. Network automation engineers can navigate through modules and content collections in a multivendor network infrastructure. Ansible automatically reroutes in case of failure. Community support As an open source tool, Ansible is driven by a strong community of engineers. Network pros can interact and learn from its thriving community and receive active support from Red Hat. The official Ansible website contains a variety of playbooks, modules and collection data to help beginners work on network automation. Usually, a distribution server enables access to Ansible content files. Job role options Hybrid environments and new technologies require enterprises to announce new job roles that require enhanced skill sets. Job roles that might require Ansible skills include network automation engineer, network orchestration specialist and network operations engineer.