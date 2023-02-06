How to fix the top 5 cybersecurity vulnerabilities

The threat landscape gets progressively worse by the day. Cross-site scripting, SQL injection, exploits of sensitive data, phishing and DDoS attacks are far too common. More and more sophisticated attacks are being spotted, and security teams are scrambling to keep up. Teams are faced with many issues, including advanced phishing attacks that are all too successful and ransomware attacks that many seem helpless to prevent.

How are hackers able to wreak havoc on enterprises and cause sensitive data loss and exposure? The answer is through a variety of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in processes, technical controls and user behaviors that enable hackers to perform malicious actions. Many different vulnerabilities exist, including code flaws in OSes and applications, systems and services misconfiguration, poor or immature processes and technology implementations, and end-user susceptibility to attack.

Some of the most common attacks that have resulted in data breaches and outages include phishing, the use of stolen credentials, advanced malware, ransomware and privilege abuse, as well as backdoors and command-and-control channels on the network set up to allow continued access to and control over compromised assets, according to the Verizon "2022 Data Breach Investigations Report," or Verizon DBIR.

What are the major types of cybersecurity vulnerabilities that could lead to successful attacks and data breaches, and how can we ideally mitigate them? Check out the top five most common vulnerabilities organizations should work to prevent or remediate as soon as possible to avoid potentially significant cybersecurity incidents, such as phishing, malware, DoS and password attacks. Also, read up on how to fix the top security vulnerabilities.

1. Poor endpoint security defenses Most enterprise organizations have some sort of endpoint protection in place, usually antivirus tools. But zero-day exploits are becoming more common, and many of the endpoint security defenses in place have proved inadequate to combat advanced malware and intrusions targeting end users and server platforms. Causes Many factors can lead to inadequate endpoint security defenses that become vulnerabilities. First, standard signature-based antivirus systems are no longer considered good enough, as many savvy attackers can easily bypass the signatures. Second, smart attackers may only be caught through unusual or unexpected behaviors at the endpoint, which many tools don't monitor. Finally, many endpoint security defenses haven't offered security teams the ability to dynamically respond to or investigate endpoints, particularly on a large scale. More organizations need to invest in endpoint detection and response tools that incorporate next-generation antivirus, behavioral analysis and actual response capabilities. How to fix it More organizations need to invest in endpoint detection and response tools that incorporate next-generation antivirus, behavioral analysis and response capabilities. These tools provide more comprehensive analysis of malicious behavior, along with more flexible prevention and detection options. If you're still using traditional antivirus tools, consider an upgrade to incorporate more behavioral inspection, more detailed forensic details and compromise indicators, as well as real-time response capabilities.

2. Poor data backup and recovery With threats of ransomware looming large, along with traditional disasters and other failures, organizations have a pressing need to back up and recover data. Unfortunately, many organizations don't excel in this area due to a lack of sound backup and recovery options. Causes Many organizations neglect one or more facets of backup and recovery, including database replication, storage synchronization, or end-user storage archival and backup. How to fix it Most organizations need a multipronged backup and recovery strategy. This should include data center storage snapshots and replication, database storage, tape or disk backups, and end-user storage -- often cloud-based. Look for enterprise-class tools that can accommodate granular backup and recovery metrics and reporting.

3. Poor network segmentation and monitoring Many attackers rely on weak network segmentation and monitoring to gain full access to systems in a network subnet once they've gained initial access. This huge cybersecurity vulnerability has been common in many large enterprise networks for many years. It has led to significant persistence in attackers compromising new systems and maintaining access longer. Causes A lack of subnet monitoring is a major root cause of this vulnerability, as is a lack of monitoring outbound activity that could indicate command-and-control traffic. Especially in large organizations, this can be a challenging initiative, as hundreds or thousands of systems may be communicating simultaneously within the network and sending outbound traffic. How to fix it Organizations should focus on carefully controlling network access among systems within subnets and building better detection and alerting strategies for lateral movement between systems that have no business communicating with one another. They should focus on odd DNS lookups, system-to-system communication with no apparent use and odd behavioral trends in network traffic. Proxies, firewalls and microsegmentation tools may help create more restrictive policies for traffic and systems communications.

4. Weak authentication and credential management One of the most common causes of compromise and breaches is a lack of sound credential management. People use the same password over and over, and many systems and services support weak authentication practices. This is one of the major causes of related attack vectors listed in the Verizon DBIR. Causes In many cases, weak authentication and credential management is due to lack of governance and oversight of credential lifecycle and policy. This includes user access, password policies, authentication interfaces and controls, and privilege escalation to systems and services that shouldn't be available or accessible in many cases. How to fix it For most organizations, implementing stringent password policy can help. This may consist of longer passwords, more complex passwords, more frequent password changes or some combination of these principles. In practice, longer passwords that aren't rotated often are safer than shorter passwords that are. Password authentication may also impede users from making poor password decisions. For any sensitive access, users should also be required to use multifactor authentication for accessing sensitive data or sites, often with the aid of MFA tools.