Incident management vs. incident response explained

How effectively an enterprise handles a cybersecurity incident has a significant effect on how much damage occurs and how quickly the business can recover.

Organizations need both incident management and incident response strategies. Although the two terms overlap -- and many security pros use them interchangeably -- they are technically distinct.

What is incident management? Incident management refers to an organization's wider strategic handling of an incident. It requires the coordinated oversight of a leadership group, which usually includes representatives from teams such as the executive board, IT, legal, communications and HR. The following are some responsibilities an incident management group typically handles: proactively preparing incident management plans before an incident occurs;

overseeing technical response efforts during an active incident;

calling on third-party help as required;

deciding when and how to communicate incident details and the organization's response with staff, clients, regulators and the media; and

following up after the incident's resolution to evaluate how it should inform future incident management strategies.

What is incident response? In its strictest definition, incident response is the technical part of the overarching incident management process. Imagine an organization is the victim of a ransomware attack. The incident response would include the following activities: initial identification of the incident, perhaps through a SIEM or security orchestration, automation and response tool;

an alert from a staff member or a third-party security operations center;

containment of the ransomware, if the identification was sufficiently timely;

attempts to eradicate the infection from the network; and

data restoration from backups. The typical incident response team is made up mostly of internal security and IT professionals, perhaps with support from third-party security providers.