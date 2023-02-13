SOAR vs. SIEM: What's the difference?

It's not easy to understand the key differentiators between SOAR vs. SIEM because they have many components in common. But, as businesses continue looking for ways to streamline incident response processes with the hope of faster security incident resolutions, those differences become far clearer. This is especially true when looking at factors such as mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR).

Let's take a look at each technology and the key differences between the two.

What is SOAR? While SIEM tools have been around for years, security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) is the newer kid on the block. This security technology was designed to help businesses better organize internal and external threats and to help speed up the process of triage and incident resolution. SOAR uses AI to better prioritize incident alerts so that SecOps teams know which threats to work on first. SOAR also uses a concept known as playbooks -- prebuilt and automated remediation steps that initiate when certain thresholds are met. An example of where SOAR can provide value is in malware containment. Unlike a traditional SIEM that can only detect and alert on a malware incident within a corporate network, a SOAR can use malware automation playbooks to identify and quarantine compromised devices without any human intervention. In terms of MTTD and MTTR, SOAR does relatively little to improve on what SIEM can achieve from an MTTD perspective. With advancements in alert prioritization and AI-backed incident response playbooks, however, MTTR can be reduced significantly. When looking at SOAR vs. SIEM, both aggregate security data from various sources, but the locations and quantity of information being sourced are different.

SOAR vs. SIEM: Key differences When looking at SOAR vs. SIEM, both aggregate security data from various sources, but the locations and quantity of information being sourced are different. While SIEMs ingest various log and event data from traditional infrastructure component sources, SOARs do that and more. Plus, SOARs focus more on prioritizing alerts that are identified by various security tools, including SIEM. The other aspect is the use of AI and automation that SOARs use to resolve or contain issues, whereas SIEMs simply identify them. SOAR systems pull in information from external emerging threat intelligence feeds, endpoint security software and other third-party sources to get a better overall picture of the security landscape inside the network and out. SOARs take analytics to a different level by creating defined investigation paths to follow based on an alert. The intelligence benefits gained through superior analytics can then be translated into automated tasks to resolve issues on the security team's behalf, augmenting human analysts' efforts.