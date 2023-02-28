Top benefits of SOAR tools, plus potential pitfalls to consider

As organizations around the world face a constant and dynamic barrage of cybersecurity threats, the development of tools to accelerate security operations, automation and response, or SOAR, has rapidly increased.

According to the latest "Internet Crime Report" from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, cybercrime resulted in more than $6.9 billion in annual losses, up $2.7 billion from the previous year. Adding to the challenge is the fact that infosec teams are struggling to keep up with cyberthreats due to limited resources and head count. Overextended teams may also have accumulated numerous, often disparate, security tools to contain the firehose of threats -- each of which must be monitored, analyzed and triaged.

SOAR tools are designed to take on these types of real-world enterprise data security challenges and can help assist with the following functions:

Security orchestration that connects and coordinates heterogeneous tool sets and data sources and defines incident analysis parameters and processes.

Process automation that automatically and intelligently triggers specific workflows, tasks and triages based on predefined thresholds, including the automated remediation of lower-risk vulnerabilities.

Response delivered through a single source of truth view so that security, network and system analysts can access, query and share threat intelligence between teams.

There are three main business incentives for adopting SOAR tools in security programs. First, SOAR centralizes visibility and insights of automatically discovered threats. Second, it analyzes and prioritizes threats based on the level of risk to the business. Third, SOAR systems simultaneously manage the more low-level incidents to support and scale human analysts. From these upstream motivations flow several downstream effects that security leaders must consider.

Compare SOAR benefits vs. drawbacks To achieve the benefits of SOAR while simultaneously avoiding potential pitfalls, it behooves organizations to first look beyond the tools and technology. After all, no technology is a silver bullet for fixing broken security culture or alleviating antagonized and depleted infosec teams. Additionally, a Band-Aid deployment will not mitigate a lack of security strategy, nor outdated or patchwork tools and information. After addressing corporate and departmental culture, assess SOAR's technical benefits to determine if the value justifies the cost of tools and implementation. To help, let's look at the benefits and drawbacks that are relevant to most enterprises. SOAR benefits Though adoption success may vary depending on the organization, security leaders can anticipate the following benefits of SOAR implementation: Improved productivity.

Less tedious and repetitive work for humans.

More strategic allocation for human analysts.

Ability to make better use of existing security tools.

Process and operational efficiencies in alerts and triage through automated and intelligent alert prioritization.

Faster incident response and remediation.

Improved third-party tool integration through API hooks.

Increased resilience against a growing and rapidly changing threat landscape. SOAR challenges To help set expectations regarding SOAR adoption and capabilities, bear in mind the following potential pitfalls: Inability to assess broader or edge security maturity or integrate into strategy.

Failure to address the security culture, which can further information silos within the IT department.

Undervaluing of human analysts in favor of software.

Redirection of too many security staff resources to other tasks.

Overinflation of expectations for SOAR capabilities and intelligence.

Integration complexities.

Potential mistaken conflation with AI.

Limited or unclear success metrics. Compare the benefits and limitations of SOAR tools to ensure successful adoption.