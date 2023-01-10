How to prevent and detect lateral movement attacks

Data breaches shouldn't be measured only by how attackers infiltrate a system, but also by what happens once they get inside. For attacks to ultimately be successful, attackers must be able to freely move within an IT environment to infect and control additional assets. Known as lateral movement, CISOs need to develop security strategies and processes that prevent malicious actors from moving deeper into a network and causing more harm.

What is lateral movement?

Gaining a foothold within a network is the first step in a cyber attack. The next step is for cybercriminals to extend their reach by accessing new systems and elevating privileges, which leads to more opportunities to cement their position within the network.

Lateral movement involves accessing more machines, increasing authorization by gaining additional rights using legitimate credentials and improving survivability by installing additional malicious software. It helps attackers remain invisible within the network, search for valuable assets, gain access to data and create an extraction path.

Conducting lateral movement is a trademark of modern, sophisticated malicious actors. VMware's "Global Incident Response Threat Report 2022" found that lateral movement was used in 25% of all attacks. The tactic is also one of the 14 enterprise attack tactics identified in Mitre ATT&CK Framework. Specific lateral movement techniques include remote access hijacking and the exploitation of valid accounts.