Why zero trust requires microsegmentation

As organizations become increasingly dispersed by using cloud services and having remote employees, it has become increasingly critical to ensure data remains protected regardless of where it goes and to ensure only the proper users have the proper access to the data they need.

Zero-trust microsegmentation aims to help in this situation. Let's take a look at what zero trust is, what microsegmentation is, and how the two work together to create microperimeters to protect data.

What is zero trust? Zero trust is a network security methodology in which all users, devices, endpoints, systems and workloads are considered untrusted until verified, and are then continuously reverified over time. Zero trust is accomplished by applying zero-trust principles to the seven core pillars of zero trust via a variety of technologies. The pillars of zero trust are workforce security, device security, workload security, network security, data security, visibility and analytics, and automation and orchestration. The zero-trust framework has become increasingly popular as enterprises move away from traditional perimeter-based, castle-and-moat network security models to perimeterless environments that better accommodate remote workers and cloud services.

What is microsegmentation? Microsegmentation is the process of dividing networks into smaller zones down to a workload level. It is a way to granularly control lateral workload communications for distributed services inside and between data centers and clouds. Microsegmentation breaks networks down into smaller zones for better protection. Microsegmentation is accomplished by using various distributed network security tools, such as L4-7 firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, sandboxing and network detection and response, down to the hypervisor/OS level. The distributed tools can then have access policies applied to them to restrict east-west data flow, as well as to closely inspect the flow of the communications that are granted. This is unlike network segmentation, which is designed to control north-south data. Other benefits of microsegmentation include the following: Because segments can be managed and maintained on a smaller scale, it can be easier to maintain security posture.

Issues can be quickly isolated and remediated.

The attack surface is reduced.

Automation can ease access and security policy enforcement.