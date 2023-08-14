Top 3 ransomware attack vectors and how to avoid them

Ransomware is everywhere. This disruptive malware infiltrates and disrupts everyone and everything from healthcare organizations to schools, retailers and energy distribution pipelines.

But do you know how ransomware finds its way onto its victims' systems? Or how it could get into your systems? The key to preventing ransomware is knowing how it enters in the first place. Once the top ransomware attack vectors are understood, you know which cybersecurity controls and mitigations to put in place to make your organization as resilient as possible to ransomware infection.

The top three ways ransomware gets onto victims' systems are social engineering and phishing, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and credential abuse, and exploitable software vulnerabilities. Let's look at these three common ransomware attack vectors and how to best secure them to prevent an infection.

2. RDP and credential abuse Microsoft's proprietary Remote Desktop Protocol is incredibly valuable to modern enterprises because it enables administrators to access servers and desktops from virtually anywhere. If not protected properly, however, it can also enable attackers to do the same thing. Threat actors usually need legitimate credentials to exploit RDP. To acquire these credentials, ransomware operators and other criminal gangs use a variety of techniques, including brute-force attacks, purchasing them from criminal sites and credential stuffing. How to protect RDP and prevent credential abuse Add and require multifactor authentication for remote access. Even with valid credentials, an attacker won't be able to access the system without the additional authentication factor, whether it's a one-time code, dongle or text message.

Lock down remote system access further by using VPNs and restricting admin access to a single-purpose device, such as a jump server or a privileged access workstation. This means attackers must infiltrate the jump server or workstation before they can attempt to access the remote server via RDP.

Consider keeping the admin ports closed and opening them only when a legitimate, verified user requests access. This way admins can still do their jobs, but systems aren't open to potential attack around the clock.