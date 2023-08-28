3 ransomware detection techniques to catch an attack

Try as they might, companies can't avoid ransomware forever. Eventually, attackers will get into an enterprise system. The goal then becomes detecting ransomware before it encrypts and exfiltrates business-critical data.

"The world has clearly recognized we cannot prevent every attack from happening," said Dave Gruber, analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget. "The adversary is going to compromise our systems; they're going to get in. The race is to detect and stop attackers before anything happens."

When ransomware gets onto a company's system, it can cause serious damage, affecting the bottom line and public perception. By the time security teams see ransom demands, damage is done. Prevention is a critical piece of the battle against ransomware. But Allie Mellen, analyst at Forrester, pointed out that the detection and response activities in an IT security organization add a layer of protection. To protect against ransomware before it can make lateral moves in a system, companies need effective detection methods in place.

Security teams have plenty of options when it comes to malware detection techniques. Each technique falls into one of three types:

signature-based methods behavior-based methods deception