What is a virus signature (virus definition)?

A virus signature, also known as a virus definition, is a piece of code with a unique binary pattern that identifies a computer virus or family of viruses. The signature provides a digital fingerprint of the virus, which can be used to detect the virus within a file or data stream. Antivirus software and breach detection systems use virus definitions when scanning computers and networks to detect the presence of malware.

Antimalware software has long depended on virus definitions when scanning for viruses. To keep up with current threats, the software must continuously download the latest virus signatures from the vendor and incorporate them into the platform. Software that relies on outdated signatures can put both computers and networks at significant risk

At one time, antimalware products relied heavily on virus signatures to protect systems, but signatures can protect only against known viruses and more traditional types of malware, not against unknown viruses or many of today's more sophisticated malware. For example, metamorphic and polymorphic viruses change their code as they propagate through a system, making it possible to hide malicious bits from conventional scanning processes that rely on virus definitions.

Many antimalware products now incorporate heuristic analysis or other advanced techniques to identify potential malware. For example, a heuristics-based product might use algorithms to detect behavioral patterns that are indicative of malware, rather than relying solely on virus definitions. Strong heuristics have become increasingly important because of advanced persistent threats that use encryption to conceal themselves and evade detection by typical scans.

Despite the move toward heuristics and other advanced technologies, many antimalware products continue to use virus signatures as part of their protection strategies.