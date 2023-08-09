Best practices for reporting ransomware attacks

Ransomware isn't going anywhere given how lucrative it continues to be for attackers. The average ransomware payment in 2023 increased to more than $1.5 million according to the Sophos "State of Ransomware 2023" report -- nearly double what it was in 2022 ($812,380).

Because ransomware attacks are so common -- the Verizon "2023 Data Breach Investigations Report" found ransomware accounts for 24% of all breaches -- it's important for organizations to decide what they're going to do if they do become a victim of an attack. This includes whether to pay the ransom as well as whether to report the attack to the authorities.

How to report ransomware attacks The FBI and CISA want victims to notify them of an attack. If your organization has experienced a ransomware event, it should provide law enforcement agencies with the most complete reporting possible. A complaint can be filed to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) here. "It's really important to report to [IC3] because it helps them track ransomware incidents within the U.S. and globally, and it can be useful for them when it comes to potentially prosecuting attackers," Mellen said. Organizations can also contact their local FBI field office, which will ask for the following information: The date of ransomware attack.

How the infection occurred.

Ransom amount demanded.

Ransom amount paid, if any.

The ransomware variant.

Information about your company, such as industry, size, etc.

Victim impact statement.

Losses due to the ransomware attack. Organizations can also report ransomware to CISA. Like reporting to the FBI, CISA has the following specific ransomware reporting requirements: Identify the current level of impact on agency functions or services.

Identify the type of information lost, compromised or corrupted.

Estimate the scope of time and resources needed to recover from the incident.

Identify when the activity was first detected.

Identify the number of systems, records and users impacted.

Identify the network location of the observed activity.

Identify point of contact information for additional follow-up. CISA requires all submissions include the above information and also requests organizations provide the attack vector; indications of compromise; and subsequent mitigation efforts, if known and applicable. The National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center determines a severity score of the attack based on all provided information. The score provides CISA a way to objectively view risk in a national context of the ransomware attack, starting at a Baseline attack -- not likely to affect public health -- and going up to Emergency -- an imminent threat to infrastructure or citizens.