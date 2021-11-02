Ransomware trends, statistics and facts in 2021

2021 was a breakout year for ransomware as the cybersecurity attack vector wreaked havoc on individuals and organizations around the world.

While ransomware is not a new cybersecurity risk, it is a threat that received attention at the highest levels of government. Ransomware affected people's ability to get health care, put gas in their vehicles and buy groceries.

The financial effects of ransomware also became particularly pronounced in 2021. Attacks hit supply chains, causing more widespread damage than an attack against a single individual. There has also been an increased response from government and technology vendors to help stem the tide of ransomware attacks.

Ransomware trends in 2021 A few key ransomware trends emerged over the course of 2021. Attackers realized that certain techniques yield better results and focused on those approaches. Here are some of the primary trends for ransomware in 2021: Supply chain attacks. Instead of attacking a single victim, supply chain attacks extended the blast radius. A prime example of a 2021 ransomware attack is the Kaseya attack, which affected at least 1,500 of its managed service provider customers.

Learn more about double extortion attacks and how to stop them.

While ransomware attacks can infect organizations in different ways, in 2021, some form of phishing email was more often than not a root cause.

Ransomware statistics for 2021 The statistics listed below provide insight into the breadth and growing scale of ransomware threats: Ransomware is part of 10% of all breaches. It doubled in frequency in 2021, according to the 2021 "Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report."

Approximately 37% of global organizations said they were the victim of some form of ransomware attack in 2021, according to IDC's "2021 Ransomware Study."

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported 2,084 ransomware complaints from January to July 31, 2021. This represents a 62% year-over-year increase.

Since 2020, there have been more than 130 different ransomware strains detected, according to VirusTotal's "Ransomware in a Global Context" report. The GandCrab ransomware family was the most prevalent at 78.5% of all samples it received, according to VirusTotal. 95% of all the ransomware samples are Windows-based executable files -- or dynamic link libraries -- according to VirusTotal.



Ransomware statistics by industry Ransomware can hit any individual or industry, and all verticals are at risk. That said, ransomware attacks have affected some verticals more than others in 2021. Here are the top 10 ransomware targets by industry, according to cybersecurity firm Sophos: education retail business, professional and legal services central government IT manufacturing energy and utilities infrastructure healthcare local government financial services

Costs of ransomware attacks and payment trends The costs attributed to ransomware incidents vary significantly depending on the reporting source. Different points of view from both the private and public sector provide some visibility into the cost and payment trends for ransomware attacks: Ninety percent of ransomware incidents did not result in any loss, according to the 2021 Verizon report. While not every ransomware victim pays a ransom or incurs a cost, some do. In 95% of the cases where there were ransomware-related costs, the median loss was $11,150, according to Verizon. However, losses ranged from a low of $70 to a high of $1.2 million.

Twelve percent of victims paid out on ransomware attacks in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Corvus Risk Insights Index. The 2021 figure is a decrease from the 44% of victims that paid ransomware demands in the third quarter of 2020.

In first six months of 2021, there was $590 million in ransomware-related activity, according to the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). For all of 2020, FinCEN only reported $416 million in ransomware-related costs.

Acer. In March 2021, global IT hardware vendor Acer was the victim of a ransomware attack executed by the REvil ransomware group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group. In October 2021, Sinclair Broadcast Group was the victim of a ransomware attack that crippled the network's broadcast operations.

Ransomware predictions Ransomware didn't get started in 2021, and it won't end in 2021. Ransomware will likely continue to evolve in a few different ways. Here are some predictions on the direction that ransomware will take in the years ahead: Governments will be more involved. Gartner predicted that nation-states are likely to enact legislation about ransomware payments. In 2021, Gartner estimated that only 1% of global governments have rules around ransomware, with a forecast for that to grow to 30% by 2025.

Rise of intermittent encryption. In August 2021, security vendor Sophos first detected a new approach inside ransomware known as intermittent encryption. Intermittent encryption only encrypts parts of files, making them appear as corrupted data. The approach can bypass many forms of current ransomware protection and detection.