5 cybersecurity risks and challenges in supply chain

Supply chains are a potential playground for hackers.

Due to complexity and the inherent reliance on partners, supply chains are rife with cybersecurity risks and challenges. CISOs and CIOs must relinquish the idea that supply chain partners' security problems won't affect their company and take action to protect their company's supply chain security.

Many of the top security risks to supply chains are specific methods used by attackers, such as social engineering, ransomware, stolen login credentials, and compromised software. However, carelessness by security leaders, including neglecting system testing, is also a major security problem for many companies' supply chains. Leaders must address security issues and not just assume their security efforts are working as intended.

The 5 top supply chain cybersecurity risks Supply chain attacks can come in many forms, but these are the risks about which cybersecurity leaders should be most concerned. Companies and companies' supply chain partners can both be affected by these issues, which can create major supply chain problems because of partners' shared data. Here are the top risks that security leaders should be aware of. 1. Social engineering Social engineering is arguably one of the easiest exploits for attackers to pull off. Attackers convince users to provide their login credentials, facilitating the installation of malware or access to sensitive information. Social engineering attacks can take place via phishing, smishing, in-person contact or social media. Companies often attempt to address this threat with user security education, but employees still frequently fall for these tactics, making it a major supply chain risk.

2. Stolen login credentials Criminals can launch attacks once they've secured login credentials for the network domain, applications, and databases from those with access. Exposure of login credentials can occur in many ways. Social engineering, specifically phishing, can lead to users handing over their login credentials, and malware, otherwise known as keyloggers, can track the keystrokes made on a computer and seize passwords that way. Attackers can also look on the deep web for exposed login credentials for a certain company. In some cases, they are able to uncover full credential pairs that allow full access into systems via single sign-on capabilities as well as anything tied to those systems. 3. Compromised software Attackers often inject malicious code into third-party software libraries that are integrated into a vendor's supply chain environment. When these issues occur, third-party vulnerabilities become the vulnerabilities of their partners as well. These software compromises can take place in various ways. For example, a user might post an encryption secret key online, or attackers might upload malicious code into public repositories. Compromised software could also come in the form of users unintentionally putting vulnerable code into production, which introduces vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, which can further facilitate attacks. 4. Lack of system oversight and maintenance Some of the biggest facilitators of supply chain attacks are improper security testing, poor vulnerability and patch management, and account reuse, which is employees using their business login credentials for personal websites. These aspects of security are also extremely difficult to get under control in the enterprise. Cybersecurity leaders must acknowledge these gaps in their company's security program and properly address them, including educating users about the dangers of reusing passwords and implementing regular testing. 5. Ransomware Ransomware is arguably the worst threat to a supply chain. When ransomware locks down critical systems, it halts business transactions and puts any associated files and databases at risk. Ripple effects can include information loss due to lack of backups or full company data exposure caused by criminals siphoning information off a network and sharing it online. These ripple effects can end up harming all downstream business.