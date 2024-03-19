How to manage third-party risk in the cloud

The increasing levels of access and integration within cloud environments create risks and potential new avenues of compromise for cloud customers. Organizations can hope their cloud service providers are secure, but that's not always the case. Therefore, it's important to include CSPs in third-party risk practices.

Here's how to do that.

What to consider for third-party data risk Organizations need to look at two critical elements before making decisions: What kind of cloud service is in scope: SaaS, PaaS or IaaS? What is its shared responsibility model? Customers often have less control over SaaS security capabilities than PaaS and IaaS. This means SaaS might have a higher risk from a third-party perspective, largely because providers hold all the responsibility for data protection, availability and service resiliency, as well as threat detection and response. The types of data stored or produced and their sensitivity within cloud service environments and third-party access are also paramount to consider. Understanding these can help determine criticality and priority of cloud service risk evaluation -- particularly if the data is covered by regulations or industry compliance requirements.