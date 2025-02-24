Changing perceptions of network security tools from CSPs

Security teams have a variety of options when it comes to network security for cloud environments. Cloud service providers offer capabilities such as security groups to enforce traffic policies and act as a basic firewall as well as discrete products for additional protection. While historically CSP network security options were deemed not as secure as third-party tools, the perception is changing.

Let's look at how CSPs have improved their network security tools and begun achieving parity with third-party vendors.

Cloud service provider vs. third-party vendor network security Beyond security groups, CSPs have introduced products, such as Azure Firewall and AWS Network Firewall, which offer additional threat-prevention capabilities. Meanwhile, third-party security vendors, such as Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks, offer options ranging from VMs to cloud-native firewalls to protect cloud environments. Historically, the choice of which firewall to use depended on how organizations prioritized ease of use versus efficacy. The belief was that CSP tools were easy to deploy, configure, scale and manage, but offered weaker threat protection. Conversely, third-party tools -- VMs in particular -- required more work to deploy, but provided strong efficacy backed by global threat intelligence networks and years of security expertise. CSPs and vendors have worked to close the gap in both directions. The introduction of cloud-native firewalls by third-party vendors, in close collaboration with CSP partners, addresses the deployment and configuration concerns voiced around VMs. On the other side, CSPs continue to invest in security across the board, and it appears to be paying dividends. Research from Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, found that among organizations using network security tools from CSPs, 60% said the most common reason was better efficacy. This was also the top reason organizations using third-party tools said they did so, but the important point is that many feel the protection they get from CSP tools is now more than "good enough."