Use cloud threat intelligence to protect critical data and assets

Many organizations now store more sensitive data and assets in the cloud than on premises -- and attackers have taken notice. Organizations need to know the threats attackers in the cloud pose. One way to keep abreast of potential attacks is using cloud threat intelligence.

Threat intelligence involves the collection, classification and exploitation of knowledge about adversaries. Teams collect security intelligence data from a variety of sources, including logs, security controls and third-party threat intelligence feeds, and then analyze that data to mitigate risks.

As the cloud becomes more ubiquitous, it must become an integral part of the threat intelligence process. Security engineering and operations teams should dedicate time and resources to the development, collection and implementation of cloud-specific threat intelligence.

Organizations can collect cloud-specific threat intelligence from several external sources, including cloud service providers (CSPs), threat intelligence providers and managed security service providers.

Strategic and operational cloud threat intelligence Security teams need to develop both strategic and operational threat intelligence. Strategic threat intelligence involves executives and nontechnical stakeholders shaping risk management decisions. Examples of strategic cloud threat intelligence include the following: Current attack trends and campaigns targeting an existing CSP, such as the Chinese-sponsored attacks that targeted Microsoft in 2022 and 2023.

Reputational changes with cloud services that could affect a customer organization.

New vulnerabilities or attacks targeting specific cloud workloads or service types in use, such as serverless, Kubernetes or containers. Operational threat intelligence is more tactical in nature. It helps inform security operations center (SOC), threat hunting, DevOps and other technical teams. Examples of operational threat intelligence include the following: Specific patterns of attacks against cloud resources, including password spraying, abuse and misuse of API keys and privileged roles, and cryptocurrency miner deployment and operation in containers.

Use of cloud storage and other services to host and disseminate malware.

CSP logs and event data that might indicate illicit use of resources, unusual access attempts, attempted outbound connectivity for data exfiltration or command and control, etc.