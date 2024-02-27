Threat intelligence programs need updating -- and CISOs know it

CISOs are concerned about their organizations' threat intelligence programs and must address issues as soon as possible.

The evidence was clear in a 2023 research report published by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. In "Operationalizing Cyber-threat Intelligence," we asked 380 cybersecurity professionals about their organizations' cyberthreat intelligence programs. Of the total survey population, 106 respondents were CISOs who noted the following issues with their organizations' cyberthreat intelligence programs:

Forty percent of CISOs strongly agreed it is hard to sort through threat intelligence noise to determine what's relevant to their organizations. This common problem often occurs when threat intelligence analysts aren't managed or guided appropriately. The result is producing academic reports with little application to cyberthreats to the organization.

Twenty-two percent of CISOs strongly agreed it is difficult to gauge the quality of different threat intelligence feeds. Lacking adequate direction, threat analysts operate under a philosophy of "more is better" and saturate their organizations with threat intel data. Little wonder, then, why it's difficult to find the needles in the haystack.

Forty-six percent of CISOs strongly agreed their cyberthreat intelligence programs are burdened by too many manual processes. In most cases, manual processes span the entire threat intelligence lifecycle, creating multiple bottlenecks.

Twenty-two percent of CISOs strongly agreed it can be difficult to determine KPIs and success metrics for their threat intelligence programs -- in other words, how threat intelligence equates to real dollars. Businesspeople especially, but not limited to CFOs, are kind of keen on these types of metrics.

Thirty-one percent of CISOs strongly agree their organizations don't have the staffing or skills to develop and manage a cyberthreat intelligence program that aligns with organizational needs. This is certainly at the heart of all these other issues.

Should fixing threat intelligence programs be a CISO priority? Yes. To quote Sun Tzu, "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle."

In other words, knowing the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) used by cyberadversaries in relation to your organization's assets and vulnerabilities is the key to effective cybersecurity defenses.