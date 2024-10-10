What is threat intelligence?

Threat intelligence, also known as cyberthreat intelligence, is information gathered from a range of sources about current or potential attacks against an organization. The information is analyzed, refined and organized, then used to minimize and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

The main purpose of threat intelligence is to show organizations the various risks they face from external threats, such as zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced persistent threats. Threat intelligence includes in-depth information and context about specific threats, such as who is attacking, their capabilities and motivation, and the indicators of compromise. With this information, organizations can make informed decisions about how to defend against the most damaging attacks.

Types of threat intelligence There are four types of threat intelligence -- strategic, tactical, technical and operational. All four are essential to a proactive, comprehensive threat assessment capability: Strategic threat intelligence summarizes potential cyberattacks and the possible consequences for nontechnical audiences, stakeholders and decision-makers. It is presented in the form of white papers, reports and presentations, and is based on detailed analysis of emerging risks and trends worldwide. It provides a high-level overview of an industry's or organization's threat landscape. Tactical threat intelligence provides details about the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) threat actors use. It's intended for those directly involved with protecting IT and data resources, providing detail on how an organization might be attacked and the best ways to defend against attacks. Technical threat intelligence focuses on signs that indicate an attack is starting and where the attack surface is. These include reconnaissance, weaponization and delivery, such as spear phishing, baiting and social engineering. Technical intelligence plays an important role in blocking these types of attacks. It's often grouped with operational threat intelligence. Operational threat intelligence collects information from various sources, including chat rooms, social media, antivirus logs and past events. It's used to anticipate the nature and timing of future attacks. Data mining and machine learning are often used to automate the processing of hundreds of thousands of data points across multiple languages. Security and incident response teams use operational intelligence to change the configuration of devices such as firewall rules, event detection rules and access controls. It can also improve response times as the information clarifies what to look for.

What is the threat intelligence lifecycle? The following five steps enable effective threat intelligence gathering and prioritization of security initiatives: 1. Goals and objectives To select the right threat intelligence sources and tools, an organization must decide what it hopes to achieve by adding threat intelligence to its security strategy. The goal most likely is to aid information security teams in stopping potential threats identified during a threat modeling exercise. This requires obtaining intelligence data and tools that can provide timely advice and alerts on high-risk and high-impact threats. Another important objective is to ensure the right strategic intelligence is collected and provided to C-level managers so that they're aware of changes to the organization's threat landscape. 2. Data collection Logs from internal systems, security controls and cloud services form the foundation of an organization's threat intelligence program. However, to gain insights into the latest TTPs and industry-specific intelligence, it's necessary to collect data from third-party threat data feeds. These sources include information gathered from social media sites, hacker forums, malicious Internet Protocol addresses, antivirus telemetry and threat research reports. 3. Data processing Gathering and organizing the raw data needed to create actionable threat intelligence requires automated processing. Manually filtering isn't sufficient. Automated systems add metadata, and correlate and aggregate various types of data. Threat intelligence platforms or applications use machine learning to automate data collection, processing and dissemination so that it can provide information continuously about threat actors' activities. 4. Analyze data This step involves using processed data to find answers to questions such as when, why and how a suspicious event occurred. For example, this step answers questions about when a phishing incident happened, what the perpetrator was after, and how phishing emails and a malicious domain are linked and being used. 5. Report findings Intelligence reports must be tailored to a specific intelligence team audience so that it's clear how the threats identified affect their areas of responsibility. Reports should be shared with the wider community when possible to improve overall security operations. Find out about the five stages of the threat intelligence lifecycle.

The threat intelligence system should connect to other security systems for intelligence gathering, analysis and data sharing. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive modeling. These technologies enhance threat intelligence capabilities, providing better predictive analysis and modeling, behavior analyses, and other important functions.