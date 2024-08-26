5 open source Mitre ATT&CK tools

The Mitre ATT&CK framework is a globally recognized knowledge base that categorizes and describes the tactics, techniques and procedures that adversaries use to compromise systems, networks and data. It provides a common language and structure to help security teams understand and analyze attacker behavior, enabling them to better detect, prevent and respond to threats.

Using the framework enables security professionals, including incident response teams, red teams, security operations center (SOC) teams, threat hunters, threat intelligence analysts and risk management teams, to test systems and processes and improve network defense measures.

Despite its usefulness, the framework sometimes proves challenging to implement. Organizations, including The Mitre Corporation, have developed tools to complement the framework and improve its usefulness.

The following are five open source Mitre ATT&CK tools that use the framework to provide purposeful and targeted defense against attackers.

Editor's note: This unranked list of tools is based on the author's thorough research and firsthand knowledge of the industry.

1. Mitre ATT&CK Navigator ATT&CK Navigator, developed by Mitre, helps security teams visualize and navigate ATT&CK matrices. The web-based tool includes interactive ATT&CK visualizations, integrates with other Mitre tools and resources, and has data exporting capabilities for further analysis and training purposes. Security professionals can use ATT&CK Navigator to understand the scope of an incident, identify potential attack vectors and plan response strategies. It enables security analysts and incident response teams to better understand attacker behavior and analyze which specific tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) could target their organizations.

2. CISA Decider Decider, developed by CISA in collaboration with the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute and Mitre, is a web application for mapping adversary techniques to the ATT&CK framework. CISA designed Decider to work in conjunction with other tools; for example, it enables security professionals to visualize the data and findings in ATT&CK Navigator. Decider asks a series of questions to help security professionals map adversaries' TTPs to the ATT&CK framework. Security teams can then collect analytics and data for detecting attack techniques, create attack mitigations and develop threat response plans. Decider includes a search function in the event the guided questions don't provide the correct technique prompt in the workflow or if the user wants to jump to a particular technique or subtechnique.

3. Atomic Red Team Atomic Red Team was developed by threat detection and response vendor Red Canary and is maintained by volunteers. It is a library of prebuilt tests mapped to specific ATT&CK techniques. Each test takes about five minutes. Atomic Red Team enables security teams to do the following: Simulate adversary TTPs.

Test security controls and defenses, both once and continuously.

Validate detection and response capabilities.

Evaluate security team operational efforts and knowledge. Atomic Red Team includes the following features: Chain Reactor enables teams to combine multiple tests to conduct more complex attacks.

Invoke-Atomic is a PowerShell-based framework that enables teams to build tests and simulate attacks across platforms and network connections.

AtomicTestHarnesses is a PowerShell module for testing multiple variations of a single attack method simultaneously.

4. Mitre Caldera Caldera is a Mitre-developed platform designed to use the ATT&CK framework for performing and automating red team tasks. Caldera use cases include the following: Automate adversary emulation. Red teams can build attacker profiles to automate adversary TTPs and identify security control weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Red teams can build attacker profiles to automate adversary TTPs and identify security control weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Test security tools. Automated testing of threat detection and response platforms enables teams to monitor if the tools create alerts, perform autonomous mitigation and more.

Automated testing of threat detection and response platforms enables teams to monitor if the tools create alerts, perform autonomous mitigation and more. Conduct red team assessments. Security teams can use Caldera in concert with existing tools to perform manual assessments.

Security teams can use Caldera in concert with existing tools to perform manual assessments. Test red and blue teams. Organizations can conduct cyber-war games and other learning opportunities to help teams practice and manage cybersecurity tools and defenses. The Mitre tool also uses plugins to enable additional capabilities and functionalities. These include support for operational technology protocols, such as Building Automation and Control Networks, Distributed Network Protocol 3 and Modbus; reverse-engineering capabilities; integration with Atomic Red Team and Metasploit; and more.