5 Mitre ATT&CK framework use cases

The Mitre ATT&CK framework outlines the tactics, techniques and procedures malicious actors use to breach organizations to help enterprise security teams mitigate these threats and attacks.

The Mitre ATT&CK framework is invaluable to organizations looking to elevate their security capabilities. But, with more than 180 techniques and hundreds more subtechniques, the framework can seem complex and daunting.

To make it easier for security teams to get started, let's look at five Mitre ATT&CK use cases that help improve cybersecurity programs.

What is the Mitre ATT&CK framework? Created in 2013, the ATT&CK framework -- short for Adversarial Tactics, Techniques and Common Knowledge -- defined adversaries' objectives and methods to breach Windows network security controls. It focused on the following four primary challenges: Adversary behaviors.

Outdated and out-of-sync lifecycle models.

Relevance to actual production environments.

Standardized taxonomy. Over the years, the framework has evolved as organizations and the threat landscape innovated and escalated. Mitre now offers guidance on how to respond to various cyberattack tactics and techniques and provides advice on how to use its framework. Mitre ATT&CK also demonstrates how to emulate attack scenarios and perform gap analysis to accurately assess vulnerabilities and evaluate security operations center (SOC) maturity.