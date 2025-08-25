DOJ targets state laws in latest inquiry

The U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the National Economic Council, wants to identify state laws that burden industry and small businesses and find ways to minimize their effects.

The effort seeks to fulfill President Donald Trump's deregulatory agenda, highlighted in numerous executive orders since the administration took office in 2025. While the Trump administration initially focused on federal-level regulations, the DOJ's latest assessment shifts that focus to state laws.

The DOJ is inviting public comment to identify which state laws burden commerce between states, whether those laws might be preempted by existing federal authority, and whether there are federal legislative or regulatory means for addressing state laws perceived as burdensome.

Although the DOJ news release specifically mentions state laws on energy and products such as eggs, the broad language of the inquiry leaves room for interpretation, according to Forrester Research analyst Alla Valente.

This is not the first attempt the administration and Congress have made in 2025 to address concerns that state laws are creating administrative burdens for businesses. America's AI Action Plan, for example, which the Trump administration released earlier this year, said that while the federal government won't interfere with states passing AI laws that aren't "unduly restrictive to innovation," it will restrict federal funding to states with burdensome AI regulations. Some members of Congress also sought and failed to pass a 10-year state AI law moratorium in the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"This is in direct alignment with the goals set out in the administration," Valente said of the DOJ's inquiry.