Businesses face uncertainty with U.S. AI regulation in 2025

This article was updated on 12/6/2024.

Business leaders are unlikely to slow efforts to govern and manage artificial intelligence use despite an uncertain future for AI regulation in the U.S., as risks posed by the technology and resulting lawsuits threaten companies' brands and revenue.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised deregulation and plans to rescind President Joe Biden's executive order on AI after he takes office in January. However, despite promises to roll back regulation, it's unclear how Trump might approach AI regulation specifically.

Trump on Dec. 5 announced plans to nominate David Sacks as the White House AI and cryptocurrency "czar." In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Sacks will guide the administration's AI and cryptocurrency policy. Sacks is a former PayPal executive and a venture capitalist.

Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in a statement that Sacks brings significant tech experience to the role heading U.S. AI policy and that he will "offer policymakers strategic insights on what the U.S. government should do to better compete globally."

Trump also keeps close ties with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who supported an AI regulation bill proposed in California earlier this year. Companies face a growing number of state AI laws, creating compliance complexity that might force the Trump administration to consider an overarching federal law that preempts state law, Gartner analyst Avivah Litan said. However, Musk has also been nominated to lead Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to reduce regulations and cut federal agencies.

There's a lot of uncertainty on what's going to happen in the U.S. Avivah LitanAnalyst, Gartner

"There's a lot of uncertainty on what's going to happen in the U.S.," Litan said. "I think people are expecting Trump to be light-handed. He said he's going to rescind the Biden order, and that's pretty much all they know."

The number of AI lawsuits being filed against companies is also increasing, particularly with the rise of generative AI and unanswered questions around copyright protection. In Forrester Research's second-quarter 2024 survey of 106 GenAI decision-makers, 21% of business leaders in charge of generative AI reported an increase in legal investigations and litigation related to their generative AI efforts.

Without AI regulation setting rules and guardrails for companies using the technology, AI issues are being tackled by the courts, Forrester analyst Alla Valente said.

"We have so much uncertainty in the U.S.," she said. "If these questions aren't going to be settled in Congress through legislation, and we're not getting them from the agencies as part of regulation, then they're just going to be settled in the courtroom."