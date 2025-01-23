Trump takes issue with EU actions against U.S. big tech

President Donald Trump said he wants to see changes to trade, taxes and relationships between the European Union and U.S. companies as he raised concerns about EU regulations and resulting fines against big tech companies.

Trump virtually addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of investment firm Blackstone, said during a panel discussion that European businesses have expressed frustration and attributed slow growth rates to the EU "regulatory regime." Schwarzman asked Trump about his deregulatory approach in the U.S. after Trump this week issued an executive order to halt any new regulations or rules stemming from federal agencies.

Trump echoed Schwarzman's sentiment that he's heard concerns from businesses, ranging from lengthy approval times for projects in the EU to substantial landing fees for airlines. Trump said the EU treats the U.S. "very unfairly," making it difficult for U.S. businesses to bring products into the EU. Trump also blasted EU regulators' significant fines against big tech companies, including the collective $15.4 billion in antitrust fines against Apple and Google. Trump said the fines are a "form of taxation."

"Whether you like them or not, they're American companies, and they shouldn't be doing that," Trump said of the EU fines. "We have some very big complaints with the EU."

Trump's focus on U.S. global leadership includes big tech We have some very big complaints with the EU. Donald Trump U.S. President Several big tech leaders attended Trump's inauguration Monday, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said while big tech leaders likely hope to avoid U.S. scrutiny by joining Trump, their presence also indicates that Trump believes big tech needs to be a core component of reasserting U.S. global leadership. "That's the other reason he allowed that alignment to occur," Atkinson said. "To send a clear message that 'America's going to dominate on so many things, energy, we're also going to keep dominating on technology. These other countries that think they can do damage to us, they better think twice.'" Atkinson said Trump further conveyed that message this week when he issued a memorandum to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury regarding the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) global tax deal. Trump said the global tax deal no longer has force or effect within the U.S. International countries in 2021 agreed to a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15% for multinational companies to address "tax challenges arising from the digitalization and the globalization of the economy," according to OECD. In the memorandum, Trump said that due to the global tax deal and "other discriminatory foreign tax practices," U.S. companies faced retaliatory global tax regimes if they did not comply. Atkinson said Trump's mention of other discriminatory tax practices likely refers to digital service taxes (DST), something the EU imposes on large digital companies. The memorandum signals a trend within the Republican party and Trump administration regarding concerns that international bodies "don't have American values at heart," Atkinson said. While Trump will continue working with allies, Atkinson said he does expect to see Trump vocalize more issues with the U.S.-EU relationship differently than former President Joe Biden's administration. "The Biden administration simply would not push back on the Europeans," he added. Still, while Trump will be more favorable to big tech, particularly against EU taxes and regulations, it doesn't mean they're completely off the hook in the U.S., Atkinson said. Trump's appointments to federal agencies, including Gail Slater to lead the antitrust division within the U.S. Department of Justice and Mark Meador as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, indicate there will continue to be skepticism of big tech.