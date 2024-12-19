Congress weighs Trump's approach to antitrust enforcement

President-elect Donald Trump likely won't slow antitrust scrutiny of big tech companies. However, there could be significant changes between Trump's approach to antitrust enforcement compared with President Joe Biden's.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, said the subject of U.S. antitrust enforcement transcends political party, and it's "important that we keep focused on getting things done when it comes to consolidation and monopolies." Klobuchar spoke during a committee hearing this week about continuing bipartisan approaches to U.S. antitrust enforcement.

Klobuchar highlighted areas of continuity between Trump and Biden's approaches to antitrust, particularly for big tech companies. She pointed out how the previous Trump administration brought cases against Google and Meta, which the Biden administration continued.

"The Biden administration didn't simply toss cases brought by Republicans," she said. "They strengthened them, they won them, and we're hopeful the incoming Trump administration will do the same thing."

In Congress, Klobuchar noted how two bipartisan antitrust reform bills to increase merger filing fees and limit transfer and consolidation of state antitrust cases passed during the Biden administration.

Still, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), ranking member of the antitrust committee, indicated that he expects some changes to antitrust enforcement under the incoming Trump administration.

"As the Biden administration comes to an end, we're on the cusp of turning the page on the 'big is bad' mantra and rhetoric," he said during the hearing.