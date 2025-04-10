Antitrust fix elusive as Google set to face remedies trial

Google will soon face an antitrust remedies trial to determine a fix for what a court ruled was illegal monopolization of online search. While multiple resolutions have been proposed, finding the right balance remains a complex challenge.

That's according to experts who spoke during the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation's online panel discussion on Thursday about antitrust remedies in the Google case.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google is an illegal monopolist in August 2024, during the administration of former President Joe Biden. Following the decision, the U.S. Department of Justice proposed remedies such as potential divestiture of Google's Chrome browser and Android. Google plans to appeal Mehta's decision but will first face the antitrust remedies trial this month.

Part of the challenge facing the DOJ's proposals is that many of the remedies aren't tied specifically to Mehta's ruling, which focused largely on contracts Google had with companies like Apple and Mozilla to set the company's search engine as the default option, said panelist Benjamin Nagin, partner at Sidley Austin LLP. He said agreeing on fixes becomes more difficult "when you get into conduct that's not been found to be anticompetitive."

Adam Kovacevich, founder of the Chamber of Progress, agreed, noting that proposed remedies focused on eliminating Google's self-preferencing and divesting Chrome go "far beyond" Mehta's narrowly focused decision on Google's search contracts.

"What the Biden DOJ landed on with these remedies represented a pretty broad-scale attempt to re-engineer Google's business," he said.