DOJ focuses on AI in search, weighs Google breakup

As the Department of Justice considers how to address Google's monopoly of online search -- including a potential breakup -- it's also taking technologies such as AI into account that might give Google a way to secure an anticompetitive position as the search market evolves.

The DOJ's proposed remedy framework filed Tuesday night raised concerns about AI's effect on search, noting that any remedies addressing Google's monopoly should "carefully consider both past, present and emerging market realities" to ensure competition. District Court Judge Amit Mehta in August found Google guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly over the online search market. Remedying Google's behavior is one of the next steps in the landmark antitrust case.

They're trying to anticipate a world where AI is very much a part of search and how to create a competitive field in which Google, by virtue of its anticompetitive behavior, is able to dominate that, too. Bill BaerVisiting fellow, Brookings Institution

The DOJ said in its remedy filing that Google's AI-summarized search results rely on websites and other content created by third parties, often leaving those entities with "little-to-no bargaining power against Google's monopoly and who cannot risk retaliation or exclusion from Google." The DOJ said Google's position and ability to feed such AI features is an "emerging barrier to competition and risks further entrenching Google's dominance." The DOJ hopes to remedy this issue by giving third parties the option to opt out of Google's AI-generated summaries.

Bill Baer, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, said he considers the filing's forward-looking approach impressive.

"They're trying to anticipate a world where AI is very much a part of search and how to create a competitive field in which Google, by virtue of its anticompetitive behavior, is able to dominate that, too," he said. "It's something that ought to be on the table."