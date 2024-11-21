DOJ's push to break up Google faces tough odds

The Department of Justice wants to break up Google -- a move experts described as severe and not likely to be undertaken by the case judge.

In a court filing Wednesday, the DOJ said Google must divest its search browser, Chrome, and potentially Android if behavioral remedies fail to correct the company's anticompetitive conduct. The DOJ also wants to prohibit Google from owning or acquiring interest in rival search companies and any potential entrants to the market, according to the filing. Additionally, the DOJ proposed preventing Google from self-preferencing and entering into exclusionary agreements with third parties. The agency also wants to require Google to disclose data "critical to restoring competition" in the online search market.

District Court Judge Amit Mehta, who issued the verdict in August that Google is a monopoly, will oversee the proposed remedies in the case. Despite Mehta's verdict, courts in antitrust cases rarely opt to break up monopolies, said Erik Hovenkamp, an antitrust law professor at Cornell Law School, in a statement provided to TechTarget Editorial. If a court finds a less intrusive way to curb a company's anticompetitive conduct, "then it is going to opt for that simpler remedy," he said.

"Most judges really do not want to break up a large company like Google that generates a lot of popular and valuable products," Hovenkamp said. "They would much rather take a more surgical approach that excises the bad conduct while leaving the company itself intact."

In a statement responding to the DOJ's proposed remedies, Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs and chief legal officer, said the DOJ is pushing a "radical interventionist agenda" that would harm the U.S.'s global technology leadership.

"DOJ's wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the court's decision," Walker said in the statement. "It would break a range of Google products, even beyond search, that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives."