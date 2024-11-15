Google breakup likely off the table under Trump

Big tech companies facing antitrust lawsuits in the U.S. such as Google, Amazon and Meta might be able to breathe a little easier. Under an incoming Trump administration, large-scale remedies such as company breakups will likely be taken off the table.

President-elect Donald Trump's first administration brought the Department of Justice's antitrust case against Google in 2020. Washington, D.C., District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled in the case earlier this year, determining that Google maintained an illegal monopoly over online search. The case is now in the remedy phase as the DOJ seeks recourse against Google's actions. While it's difficult to predict what direction the DOJ might take under the new administration, Trump seemed to indicate in an October interview that a Google breakup might be too extreme.

The person Trump names to lead the DOJ's antitrust division will significantly affect the DOJ's remedy approach, said Erik Hovenkamp, an antitrust law professor at Cornell Law School. Trump has already nominated Matt Gaetz to serve as U.S. attorney general and head of the DOJ. Gaetz is a former Florida representative and a strong Trump proponent who has been vocal about exposing "corruption in the FBI, the Justice Department," according to his campaign website. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, a big tech critic, currently oversees the DOJ's antitrust division.

"If we assume that Trump, whoever he appoints to lead the DOJ antitrust division, inherits the same policies, that could affect what remedy the DOJ asks for," Hovenkamp said. "They might ask for some things but not a breakup."