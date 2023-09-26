U.S. antitrust case against Amazon not a clear win

The U.S. is waging an antitrust battle against Amazon -- one that’s not a clear-cut victory for the federal enforcement agency.

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states allege that Amazon used unfair and anticompetitive strategies to stop rival companies and sellers on its popular retail platform from lowering prices and stifle innovation. The lawsuit also claims that Amazon’s actions hurt shoppers by muddying searches with paid ads and favoring its own products.

The FTC’s lawsuit against Amazon has been long-anticipated. FTC Chair Lina Khan wrote extensively on Amazon’s monopoly power before joining the federal enforcement agency. In a paper titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” published in the Yale Law Journal in 2017, Khan said elements of Amazon’s business pose anticompetitive concerns, but it has “escaped antitrust scrutiny.”

The core issue the FTC raises is that Amazon makes it difficult for other retail platforms to gain a foothold in the market, said George Hay, an antitrust law professor at the Cornell University School of Law. If a seller wants to be on Amazon, it limits their ability to give a good deal to other platforms. That makes it hard for other platforms to compete.

“They’ve done their investigation. They think they can make a case,” Hay said. “I don’t think it’s going to be an easy case.”

The FTC faces some of the same issues federal enforcers are facing in the Google antitrust case -- namely that big tech companies hire bevies of antitrust lawyers and are well-prepared for any lawsuits they might face, Hay said.

“It would be foolish to presume that this is anything like an open-and-shut case,” Hay said. “Everything Amazon has done is basically done in the public eye. Everything they’ve done has been vetted by their antitrust lawyers. It means they’ve been careful in what they’ve done. And I’m sure they think they have pretty good arguments that they can make when this goes to trial.”