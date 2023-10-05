U.S. antitrust law enforcers defend actions, lawsuits

The U.S. government's top antitrust enforcers say they are doubling down on efforts to rein in tech giants, redefine merger guidelines and heighten focus on how anticompetitive business behavior affects the labor market.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general of the antitrust division at the Dept. of Justice, have faced criticism over their antitrust lawsuits against tech and retail giants. But during a Brookings Institution webinar Thursday, they went on the defense about how U.S. antitrust law enforcement agencies are tackling concerns that big tech companies maintain control of online markets and cause harms to consumers, labor markets and small businesses.

Indeed, the FTC recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon alleging it is illegally maintaining its monopoly power and harming competition. Meanwhile, the DOJ is litigating a case against Google, alleging it is unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the search and advertising markets.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in 2021 urging the FTC and DOJ to focus on increasing competition in the U.S., which Khan said has indicated a "serious reassessment of antitrust and the need for reinvigorated competition policy." Waves of merger and acquisition activity and corporate consolidation in recent years have led to markets dominated by a handful of companies, Khan said.

"That lack of competition is harming the American people," Khan said during the webinar. "It's resulting in higher prices, it's resulted in lower wages, it's led innovation to decline, it's made it more difficult for entrepreneurs and startups to really get a foothold in the market. This, overall, means that our economy is worse off, but it also means our democracy is worse off."