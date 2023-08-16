Study: Noncompete agreements hurt job mobility, innovation

States that don't enforce noncompete agreements will see more innovation based on filed patents that are important enough to be cited by others.

When a state makes NCAs easier for firms to enforce, "that state experiences a statistically and economically significant decrease in patenting," according to a study published on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Businesses in states that don't enforce NCAs may also have more luck in recruiting. The study found that workers may be more likely to change jobs if they don't have to worry about NCAs.

"Several studies, including ours, find that worker mobility is higher when states make it harder or impossible to enforce NCAs," said Matthew Johnson, the study's lead author and an assistant professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. He said this is especially true for workers in innovative industries such as tech, pharmaceuticals and space.

The study arrived at a critical juncture in the debate over NCAs. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering regulations that would ban noncompetes. It recently submitted public comment on the proposal; if it follows through with a ban, court challenges are considered a certainty.

Along with Johnson, the study's co-authors are Michael Lipsitz, an economist at the Federal Trade Commission, and Alison Pei, a doctoral candidate in economics and public policy at Duke.