Proposed FTC noncompete rule triggers 5,000 comments

The Federal Trade Commission's proposed rule banning noncompete clauses has resulted in more than 5,000 public comments and the resignation of an FTC commissioner.

The FTC proposed the noncompete rule last month, arguing that such a rule could increase employee wages by nearly $300 billion annually and expand career opportunities for nearly 30 million Americans. The noncompete rule would make it illegal for employers to enter into noncompete agreements or maintain existing noncompete agreements. The FTC's actions stem from an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in 2021 asking the commission to take action banning or limiting noncompete agreements.

The commission voted 3-1 to publish the notice of proposed rulemaking, with Commissioner Christine Wilson voting against. Wilson, the only Republican on the commission, announced plans to resign in an op-ed published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal, naming the commission's advancement of the proposed noncompete rulemaking as one example of FTC Chair Lina Khan's "disregard for the rule of law and due process."

"This proposed rule defies the Supreme Court's decision in West Virginia v. EPA, which held that an agency can't claim 'to discover in a long-extant statute an unheralded power representing a transformative expansion in its regulatory authority.'"

Thousands of comments on the proposed rule both praise and caution against it. The FTC will hold a public hearing Thursday to hear from stakeholders as well as feature speakers who have been subject to noncompete clauses. Comments on the proposed rule are due by March 20.

Comments vary on noncompete rule In the public comments available on the proposed rule, Mary Henkel wrote that she strongly supports the rule. "In 40-odd years of law practice, I was retained to both enforce and defend against alleged violations of noncompete clauses," Henkel wrote. "I rejoiced when it was my job to defend the employee. … Employers routinely used the burden of litigation to intimidate employees, or seek revenge for the employee's perceived personal disloyalty, rather than to protect any legitimate employer interest." Isabel Haynes, another commenter, said she supports the rule because it's "unconscionable and unethical" for companies to require noncompete agreements from low-paid workers. "I work in the tech industry in fairly ordinary development positions, and if I had been subject to noncompete clauses I would not have been able to switch jobs when I did, and my career would have stalled, hostage to my employer," Haynes wrote. On the other hand, some commenters believe banning noncompete agreements would create additional risk, especially for small businesses. In a comment on the proposed rule, Jacob Bynum said reasonable rules restricting the use of noncompete clauses might be prudent but should be left to the court systems within individual states to determine, rather than the FTC. "Noncompete agreements provide small businesses protection from larger competitors and dubious speculators," Jacob Bynum wrote. "They provide important protection for businesses, like mine, whose equipment requires millions of dollars to purchase enormous amounts of risk, including personal guarantees, and a constant influx of capital to maintain and train."