FTC noncompete ban blocked: What businesses should know

Businesses will not need to comply with the Federal Trade Commission ban on noncompete agreements -- at least for now.

Judge Ada Brown from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas set aside the FTC noncompete ban Tuesday, meaning the rule will not be enforced by the Sept. 4 deadline imposed by the FTC. The ruling has a nationwide effect and is not limited to the plaintiff, tax firm Ryan LLC, or the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The court determined that the rule was "arbitrary and capricious" under the Administrative Procedure Act, making it unlawful.

"The practical effect here is that businesses and employers do not have to take any action based on the FTC rule, which is now nullified, and should continue to follow the appropriate and applicable state laws that govern noncompetes," said Joyce Ackerbaum Cox, a partner at law firm BakerHostetler and co-leader of the firm's noncompete and trade secrets practice team.

Cox said it is unclear whether the FTC will appeal this decision. However, the FTC has faced legal challenges in Florida and Pennsylvania, and could choose to appeal given the favorable preliminary ruling it received in ATS Tree Services LLC v. Federal Trade Commission.

"The appellate rules would require any appeal to be filed 60 days after entry of the judgment or order appealed from, if one of the parties is a United States agency," Cox said.