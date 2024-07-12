Businesses left in legal limbo with FTC noncompete ban

A Texas U.S. District Court will issue a final ruling at the end of August on whether to grant a permanent injunction against the Federal Trade Commission's ban on noncompete agreements, leaving most businesses in uncertainty until then.

Tax firm Ryan LLC and business associations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the FTC in April over its noncompete ban. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Ada Brown of the Northern District of Texas granted Ryan and plaintiff intervenors in the lawsuit a preliminary injunction against the FTC's noncompete ban. The court agreed with the plaintiffs' argument that the FTC lacks authority to create such a rule.

But the court limited its preliminary ruling to the specific entities in the lawsuit rather than granting a nationwide injunction. That means all other employers will need to comply with the noncompete ban by the effective date of Sept. 4, unless the court's final decision on or before Aug. 30 changes things.

Jesse Coleman, a partner at law firm Seyfarth Shaw, said the ruling creates a "tremendous challenge" for employers. Since the court could issue a ruling just five days before the ban's effective date, it will be difficult for businesses to implement compliance plans without knowing whether the FTC's rule will stand.

"You've left the entire business world jumping through a host of hoops between now and Aug. 30 in order to be ready to comply with a rule that likely will not apply to them," Coleman said.

The plaintiffs' legal teams filed a motion this week for reconsideration to expand the scope of the ruling to all businesses affected by the FTC's noncompete ban, but the motion was denied.

"Right now, we have in place the necessary reasoning for the noncompete ban to be struck down, but we don't have the ruling," Coleman said. "It's a strange legal purgatory for tens of thousands of employers across the country to be in where it's very likely the court's ultimate ruling is going to be one that directly impacts them, but it doesn't currently."

The FTC noncompete ban adopted earlier this year will prevent most employers from using noncompete clauses and will require companies to end existing noncompete agreements except for those with senior executives. Outside the Texas court's challenge, the FTC's noncompete ban is facing legal challenges on other fronts, including in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. It will likely continue to face lawsuits going forward, especially given the recent Supreme Court rulings that put not only the FTC, but other enforcement agencies' rulemaking authority in question, said Melody Morehouse, director of conversation compliance at Gryphon.ai, an AI platform focused on compliance.

"The example of the FTC's recent noncompete ban is on shaky ground, as the ability of the FTC to even instate a rule like this is called into question," she said. "Not knowing whether the noncompete ban can still be enforced leaves businesses managing this uncertainty around workforce planning."