Split court decision on FTC noncompete ban adds uncertainty

A Pennsylvania court's decision to side with the Federal Trade Commission over its ban on noncompete agreements has heightened uncertainty for businesses about what will happen between now and Sept. 4, when the rule takes effect.

U.S. District Court Judge Kelley Hodge of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania decided this week in ATS Tree Services LLC v. Federal Trade Commission that the FTC had the authority to issue its noncompete ban and that ATS Tree Services failed to show irreparable harm to attain an injunction against the rule. Hodge's decision contradicted an earlier court decision in Texas, where U.S. District Court Judge Ada Brown of the Northern District of Texas decided to grant a preliminary injunction against the FTC noncompete ban, with a final decision expected by the end of August.

Split court decisions on an issue like the FTC noncompete ban create "total uncertainty" for employers and provide no definitive guidance with the rule set to take effect in a little over a month, said John Siegal, a partner at law firm BakerHostetler. The FTC noncompete ban prohibits nearly all such agreements between employers and employees.

"Right now, all anyone can do is watch with their eyes wide open," Siegal said.