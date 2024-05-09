FTC's noncompete ban could increase turnover in tech

Experts anticipate the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's ban on noncompete agreements will increase quit rates. Although the ensuing resignations might not match those of the Great Resignation, which caused quit rates to skyrocket, they could still be significant enough to be reflected in labor data.

For HR managers, the FTC noncompete ban holds promise and peril. Studies show that noncompete agreements, which apply to as many as 20% of U.S. workers, have their highest concentration in innovative industries, especially for people with in-demand skills such as engineering.

Gartner surveyed about 60 HR leaders after the ban last month and found that 62% said their organizations would benefit from increased talent availability. However, 51% also worried they were at risk of losing valuable talent.

"It represents a promise to open up the labor market that has been historically tight," said Dion Love, an analyst at Gartner.

The final noncompete rule was published to the Federal Register on Tuesday and will take effect on Sept. 4.

The FTC's final rule cites more than 20 academic studies on the consequences of noncompete agreements. The FTC concluded that noncompete agreements suppress worker wages, restrict worker mobility and deter competitive activity. The FTC's proposal received more than more than 26,000 public comments.

Among the academic works cited is a study co-authored by Tony Tong, a professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado. His study found that increasing enforcement of employee noncompete agreements increases the attractiveness of companies as acquisition targets. If a lot of employees are expected to leave, the acquisition is less attractive to the acquirer.