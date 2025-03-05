New FTC rules unlikely with limited funds, policy shifts

The Federal Trade Commission is undergoing a slow but steady transition as it moves away from Biden-era leadership on agency rules and antitrust cases. At the same time, it faces significant resource limitations and deregulatory initiatives under President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency has initiated massive funding and agency cuts across the federal government, meaning agencies like the FTC will be forced to work with its already limited funding for staffing, case development and litigation, said Maureen Ohlhausen, a partner in antitrust and competition at law firm Wilson Sonsini and a former FTC commissioner. Ohlhausen spoke during a webinar about antitrust under the Trump administration hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF).

"With the focus on trimming back government, it's not likely the FTC will get much of a plus up on any sort of resources, and it's under pressure to do cutbacks," Ohlhausen said during the webinar. "The chair really needs to pick his battles."

Ohlhausen said the FTC's need to be selective will likely translate to Chair Andrew Ferguson devoting fewer resources to agency rulemaking. FTC rules like the noncompete ban introduced under former FTC Chair Lina Khan face legal challenges and an uncertain future with the Trump administration.

Ferguson will also be cautiously assessing which rules and policies introduced under Khan's FTC to keep or toss, Ohlhausen said. Ferguson, a Republican, does not currently have a majority hold on the five-member commission, which comprises two Democrats and one Republican. Presidential nominee Mark Meador, a Republican, has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

Ohlhausen said Ferguson has limited power to change FTC policy statements, rules or cases the agency is pursuing until he has a majority.

"You cannot undo things that were done by the previous administration that require a vote without a new vote and a majority," she said.

Future of the FTC Once Ferguson secures a commission majority, Ohlhausen said it will shift which cases the FTC picks to pursue. However, she added that she doesn't expect it to affect existing FTC cases against companies like Amazon and Meta. Some of the big tech cases that were brought at the end of the previous Trump administration and during the Biden administration will likely continue forward. Maureen OhlhausenPartner, Wilson Sonsini "Some of the big tech cases that were brought at the end of the previous Trump administration and during the Biden administration will likely continue forward," she said. Remedy proposals in antitrust cases will likely change under Ferguson and Gail Slater, who heads the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division. While the DOJ under Biden proposed breaking up Google in its antitrust search case against the company, for example, Ohlhausen said she expects both the FTC and DOJ to favor other measures, including settlements. The FTC might also eventually face structural changes should the One Agency Act introduced by Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) in 2024 advance. The bill proposes to transfer antitrust enforcement from the FTC to the DOJ.