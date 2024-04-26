Election might decide fate of FTC noncompetes ban

The 2024 U.S. presidential election will be decisive for the Federal Trade Commission's ban on noncompete agreements, especially if legal challenges fail to block the rule's implementation.

The president appoints FTC commissioners. Depending on whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, a Democrat, win the election, the five-member commission could flip position. The existing FTC is comprised of three Democrats and two Republicans. The latter voted against the final rule banning noncompete agreements passed by the FTC this week in a 3-2 vote. The rule is supposed to take effect 120 days after being published in the Federal Register.

At the beginning of the term, the Biden administration indicated the desire to regulate use of noncompete agreements in the labor market, tasking the FTC with taking action either through banning or limiting use of those agreements. However, the FTC's action to ban noncompetes met opposition from Republican FTC commissioners who argued that such rulemaking should be Congress' responsibility. Meanwhile, the FTC is also facing lawsuits from tax services provider Ryan LLC and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which similarly question the FTC's rulemaking authority.

"Let me be clear: My dissent today should not be interpreted to mean that I endorse all noncompete agreements," FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak said during an FTC webcast of the vote. "To the contrary, I support the commission's prosecution of anticompetitive noncompete agreements where the facts and law support such enforcement. However, no matter how important, conspicuous and controversial the issue, an administrative agency's power to regulate in the public interest must always be grounded in a valid grant of authority from Congress."

Robert Milligan, a business attorney at Seyfarth Shaw, said noncompete bans themselves aren't necessarily a Democrat vs. Republican issue. The Republican FTC commissioners' opposition wasn't based on the merits of the noncompetes ban itself but on the FTC's authority to pass such rules.

If the FTC's noncompetes ban isn't delayed or struck down by the courts, the presidential election could be a deciding factor in whether a noncompete ban comes from the FTC or through legislation proposed by Congress, Milligan said.