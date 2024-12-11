FTC's Click to Cancel movement likely here to stay

Think an incoming pro-business federal government can take down the idea of Click to Cancel, which gives consumers the power to end subscriptions as easily as they signed up? Think again.

At first glance, it might seem that because of procedural challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's final rule, as well as an incoming Republican agency chair and majority Republican government -- including its judiciary -- wary of regulations in general, Click to Cancel could be dead before it's slated to go into effect Jan. 14.

Unlikely, said Alexis Amezcua, a litigation partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster, because it's more than just a federal regulation.

Currently, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia also have enacted Click to Cancel laws -- also known as negative option laws. Some state statutes are even more aggressive than the federal rule. For example, California includes verbiage not found in the federal rule: Companies must present auto-renewal terms in a "clear and conspicuous manner" within close proximity either verbally or in print to obtain the consumer's consent to those terms.

"This rule is one of many in a fabric, if you will, of statutes around the country that are seeking to regulate and legislate negative option subscriptions," Amezcua said. "So, while we should keep our eye on what's happening with the FTC final rule, there are other statutes out there that exist now, which are important to be thinking about."

Comparing the list of states with Click to Cancel laws to last month's U.S. presidential election map, it represents a bipartisan mix of red and blue. But President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Andrew Ferguson to replace FTC Chair Lina Khan. Ferguson, who does not need to be confirmed because he is already one of five sitting FTC commissioners, voted against the final Click to Cancel rule that passed 3-2 on Oct. 16 with a Democratic majority voting for it.

Trump also nominated Republican antitrust hawk and attorney Mark Meador to be an FTC commissioner. That would create a Republican majority of commissioners if he is confirmed to replace Khan in her commissioner role.