'Click to Cancel' left to the states, for now

A federal appeals court struck down the Federal Trade Commission's "Click to Cancel" law, which required that canceling a subscription to things like gym memberships, phone apps and cable plans be as simple as signing up for it.

Despite the win for the trade associations and businesses that challenged the rule, people involved in CX design and technologies should note that the idea of Click to Cancel lives on: At least 15 states -- including California, New York, South Carolina, Idaho and the District of Columbia -- have their own versions of Click to Cancel statutes.

This patchwork of laws varies from state to state. Some require renewal reminders. Some require toll-free phone numbers and in-person options to cancel, in addition to online mechanisms to quit a subscription.

The court's decision to set aside Click to Cancel at a federal level could make compliance tougher for companies that do business nationwide, as they have to track each individual law, said Brian Goodrich, a regulatory and consumer protection attorney at Holland & Knight in Dallas.

"There is a viewpoint that this ruling leaves businesses in a far more difficult position, because this rule really would have clarified and set uniform rules of the road for operating throughout the country," Goodrich said. "Now you have 15 divergent standards."

In the Eighth Circuit's questioning of trade association plaintiffs and in the final ruling, the judges indicated distaste for business tactics that make it difficult for consumers to cancel subscriptions. However, they set aside the rule on a technicality that the Biden administration didn't perform enough analysis of how the rule would affect businesses as required by law.

There is a chance that the FTC could revive the rule by starting over with the regulatory rulemaking process, but that route faces an uphill political battle. The rule had bipartisan support in Congress during the Biden administration. However, the FTC's current chair, Andrew Ferguson, voted in the minority last year against the original Click to Cancel regulation. He now leads the majority of commissioners.

The FTC could also pursue setting legal precedent in its lawsuit against Uber, which calls out the ride-sharing company for making it difficult to cancel Uber One subscriptions as an unfair or deceptive practice, Goodrich said. Many states have similar laws, and attorneys general in New York and California have already indicated companies that offer subscriptions might face scrutiny for their practices.

Consumers can also sue companies for hard-to-cancel subscriptions through class action lawsuits. So, Goodrich said, the fight for Click to Cancel might continue.