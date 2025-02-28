Salesforce Agentforce AI update targets healthcare

Salesforce users in healthcare industries such as clinical care, life sciences and public health got their Agentforce update Friday.

The company released Agentforce for Health Friday, with numerous features called "skills" generally available and some others to be rolled out in June and September platform updates. Salesforce is moving quickly to customize its Agentforce rollout since its initial release in October and its December Atlas Reasoning Engine update.

Some of the healthcare-specific skills agents that healthcare providers will be able to use include matching patients with in-network providers based on preference and geography and verifying benefits coverage. Skills agents for public health agencies include disease monitoring and financial assistance assessments for at-risk patients and home health documentation support, according to Salesforce.

Pharmaceutical companies will be able to use Agentforce for Health to match candidates with clinical studies, aid in site selection for drug trials, and managing and reporting adverse events.

We want agentic AI to support what people are doing, not necessarily replace them. Brian GlassCIO, Transcend

Transcend, a telehealth wellness provider based in Auburn Hills, Mich., was an early adopter of Agentforce for Health. The company is setting up Agentforce for Health to serve as not just a chatbot but also a resource to help personalize patient care. This will likely include dosing recommendations, validation orders (making sure a patient's care aligns with clinical standards and that documentation exists for it), drug interaction data and getting patients ready to talk to a healthcare provider.

"Agentforce is not a doctor," said Brian Glass, CIO at Transcend. "We want agentic AI to support what people are doing, not necessarily replace them. So, we're hoping that it answers some preliminary questions and sets the stage for your conversation with the medical provider. But we're very cautious to make sure we're not giving medical advice. You have to talk to a human."

Healthcare, which is typically suspicious of new technologies in the clinical setting, has partially embraced AI, said Jennifer Eaton, an analyst at IDC.

Some IT leaders are willing to embrace AI wholeheartedly, while others want to take it slow. But there's no question that AI -- and in particular, Agentforce for Health -- can "chip away" at longtime problems in healthcare such as patient data siloed in different systems, Eaton said.

Generative AI can potentially give everyone in a patient's care team a holistic view of the patient that wasn't achievable before, starting with the person who answers the phone at a contact center, according to Eaton. When GenAI can search through many data sources at once, a contact center agent, for example, can see what vaccines are due for a patient calling in and book those visits, as well as annual or follow-up appointments that might have been missed.

Agentforce for Health can analyze "not just all the data that you can get your hands on in the electronic health record that we've been able to pull from -- and some [insurance] claims," which has been the norm for years, he said. "It's actually pulling from a variety of clinical and non-clinical sources that we haven't been able to tap into before, consistently, across each and every patient or member."

Initial Agentforce for Health partnerships will put some of those newly released skills to work. Agentforce for Health will automate case management and prescription refills for Athenahealth users; insurance prior authorizations for patients and providers for Availity users; utilization management reports for payers and benefits verification for durable medical equipment, drugs and therapy for Infinitus users, according to Salesforce.

A partnership with ComplianceQuest can automate processes for its users conducting clinical trials, including quality and safety validation, post-market surveillance and other documentation-heavy processes.

Agentforce for Health was released in conjunction with the Health Information Management Systems Society 2025 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which will be held in Las Vegas in March.

