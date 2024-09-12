Salesforce reveals more on Agentforce autonomous AI agents

Agentforce, a platform of autonomous bots for service, sales, e-commerce and marketing, is coming to Salesforce.

The company's Thursday reveal event was led by CEO Marc Benioff, who typically waits until the Dreamforce keynote to address users.

Two versions of Agentforce Agents exist. The first, which most Salesforce customers will use, will release October 25. A second version, codenamed Atlas, uses a proprietary reasoning engine to make decisions. It will launch in February 2025. Both will be able to create agents with no code and natural language prompts piped through generative AI.

Salesforce hopes to convince users that its autonomous agents are a step up from traditional chatbots. They will be able to execute tasks with agentic AI empowered to take actions and better understand natural language queries than existing rules-based bots.

One example of this was demonstrated by Patrick Stokes, Salesforce executive vice president of product and industries marketing. During the demo, he phoned Sophie, a mockup of a Saks Fifth Avenue Agentforce agent, to return a sweater. He then showed how Salesforce users can tap generative AI to create and edit the actions an autonomous service bot could take, such as directing a replacement sweater to be shipped to a store or mailed.

Salesforce is betting the house on Agentforce, Forrester Research analyst Kate Leggett said. But the company is not alone in its pursuit of autonomous AI to make both customer and employee experience more efficient.

"All vendors are talking about AI agents -- Oracle at CloudWorld this week and ServiceNow in the recent Xanadu release," Leggett said. "Salesforce makes AI agents approachable by humanizing them and giving them a discrete job to be done. They will impact work [positively], but AI adoption has lagged."

Salesforce Marketing Campaign Agent synthesizes content and ideas to imagine marketing campaigns and summarizes proposed messaging and target audience, which can be tweaked by marketers.