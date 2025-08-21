IBM-NASA Surya open source AI model forecasts solar flares

A new open source model from IBM and NASA will allow researchers to predict how solar activity affects Earth.

IBM and NASA on Wednesday introduced Surya, an open source foundation model designed to understand solar observation data and predict solar flares. It can produce images of where a flare will appear two hours before they occur and forecast space weather.

IBM said researchers trained the model on high-resolution solar observation data from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which is 10 times larger than the typical AI data.

Surya is available on Hugging Face and joins the Prithvi family of foundation models, which includes a geospatial model and the Prithvi weather model, released last year.