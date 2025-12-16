Deloitte experts: Internal controls key in ERP cloud migration

The drumbeat of hype about the benefits of moving on-premises ERP to the cloud has been so loud and persistent that it can drown out the technical complexities, change management and other practical realities of such a major move. ERP cloud migration poses substantial risks to business operations that must be considered alongside the expected benefits, starting from the early planning stages and continuing after deployment.

Deloitte, a Big Four accounting firm with a substantial consulting and advisory practice, has been advocating for the use of internal controls to mitigate the risks and maximize the value of migrating to cloud ERP, especially when the focus is the financial management and accounting components of ERP. It recently posted an article explaining how internal controls can help organizations ensure accuracy and compliance after moving their ERP finance functions to the cloud.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, co-authors Laura Bellinger and David Rains explain the steps in developing controls, who is responsible for them, where they fit in enterprise application ecosystems and how AI helps automate the process. They also explain why a cloud-driven financial transformation is an opportunity to improve existing controls.

Bellinger is a partner and Rains is a principal in Deloitte's audit and assurance practice.