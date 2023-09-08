Sustainability 360 looks to ease ESG data reporting

Deloitte Digital is collaborating with Salesforce and AT&T to provide an offering designed to make collecting and managing environmental, social and corporate governance data easier.

Sustainability 360 is built on the Salesforce Net Zero Cloud platform, with Deloitte-created modules for ESG requirements such as regulatory compliance, performance improvement, stakeholder and supplier management, and B2B integration. It's available now for Net Zero Cloud licensed users at no additional charge.

Sustainability 360 is designed to help companies deal with increasing ESG regulations and reporting requirements. It consists of software and services that enable customers to manage phases of a sustainability initiative, according to Luis Galito, principal and Sustainability 360 and Net Zero Cloud leader at Deloitte.

The starting point for a successful ESG initiative is effective data management, Galito said.

"If you want to do regulatory reporting, compliance, ESG performance monitoring or start working to improve your ESG brand and reputation, the first thing that you need to get right is ESG data management," he said.

Many sources of ESG data The offering can take data from relevant sources for ESG reporting, including ERP systems, Galito said. But most companies have ESG data across other systems as well. The biggest challenge with ESG data is, unlike most other systems for things like financial reporting, the data is not just in one place. Luis GalitoPrincipal and Sustainability 360 and Net Zero Cloud leader, Deloitte "The biggest challenge with ESG data is, unlike most other systems for things like financial reporting, the data is not just in one place," he said. "You have to go to ERP, but also to your procure-to-pay, and in a lot of cases, the ESG data resides in spreadsheets across the enterprise." One of the key capabilities is a regulatory sensing feature that lets customers know the changing list of regulations and if they apply to the company, based on criteria such as size, location, and type of products or services. "This is important because these regulations are changing so often," Galito said. "[Sustainability 360] can do this periodically -- every quarter, twice a year or once a year -- so customers don't have to every year figure out what new data they need to go after for compliance reporting." Sustainability 360 has a collaboration with AT&T that integrates IoT and 5G technology to help organizations gather and manage data for scope 1 emissions generated in the companies' own facilities and vehicle fleets. "[The integration] with AT&T is that there are IoT sensors in facilities -- on equipment, machinery, vehicles -- to get the data almost in real time and at a more granular level that allows you to identify things like an underperforming asset and be able to take immediate actions," Galito said.