SAP Sustainability Control Tower looks to ease ESG reporting

SAP has revamped its Sustainability Control Tower in an attempt to make it more comprehensive and easier for organizations to deploy and use.

First released in January, SAP Sustainability Control Tower is a cloud application that gathers environmental, social and governance (ESG) data from ERP and HR systems and presents it in ways that can be more auditable for regulatory compliance.

The application has been updated to include more pre-configured content addressing new ESG regulations that are coming in the U.S. and Europe, as well as the ability to deploy the application faster via integrations with SAP S/4HANA and other SAP and non-SAP systems through APIs.

The updated SAP Sustainability Control Tower shows a "marked improvement" that highlights the rapidly changing nature of the market for ESG tools, said Amy Cravens, research manager for IDC's governance, risk and compliance technology practice.

The updates to Sustainability Control Tower enable companies to derive actual ESG data rather than estimates, and the SaaS delivery platform should lower total cost of ownership and increase speed to market, making it more competitive to a broader base of potential customers, Cravens said.

There is evidence that organizations are devoting more resources and attention to ESG-related issues. For example, a June 2022 survey report from Deloitte of 335 tax leaders from around the globe indicated that virtually all respondents (99%) were either implementing or preparing to implement strategies to deal with ESG-related changes.

The survey reported that almost three-quarters of respondents have already implemented ESG-related policies for financial metrics (73%) and employee wellness (72%). The vast majority of respondents said their company has an active chief sustainability officer (89%), and of those, all respondents reported working very closely (72%) or somewhat closely (28%) with that executive.

A survey from Enterprise Strategy Group of 400 IT professionals involved in purchasing decisions indicated that ESG compliance programs matter to IT buyers.

The survey reported that in total, 81% of respondents have a mature ESG program (30%), have partially implemented ESG initiatives (41%) or have plans to implement ESG initiatives within the next year (10%). Further, the ESG programs of IT suppliers are directly influencing IT products and services purchasing. The report indicated that an IT supplier's ESG program will have a significant (45%) or modest (48%) influence on the buying decision.

Not just for large enterprises SAP Sustainability Control Tower has been revamped to appeal to enterprises of all sizes and was designed to have faster implementation and return on value, according to Christian Polivka, director of sustainability solution management at SAP. "It's not just for giant enterprises that are now under pressure to disclose on ESG. It's also for midsize and even small companies," Polivka said. "Companies need to be more agile and quicker to adapt to the ongoing changes." To help enable adaptability, Sustainability Control Tower includes pre-configured content that focuses on ESG-related regulations, including Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements in the U.S., as well as ESG reporting standards such as those from the Global Reporting Initiative, provider of the GRI Standards for sustainability reporting; the World Economic Forum; the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; and the EU taxonomy, a classification system for environmentally sustainable activities. SAP Sustainability Control Tower enables companies to track a variety of ESG-related data. "It's a huge pain for the clients to keep up with all these ongoing changes and new regulations, and the motivation of Sustainability Control Tower is to manage the data in one place," Polivka said. "The term we use is sustainability data fabric -- similar to the IT data fabric, which is about connecting everything to one data source." Sustainability Control Tower is designed to automate the capture of ESG-related data from systems, such as ERP for supply chain-related carbon emissions, or HR and human capital management for social goals, he said. The automation improves data quality by eliminating manual data capture and means that companies don't have to rely on estimated measurements for ESG reporting. "A lot of companies, even big ones, are still managing the ESG data gathering via email or manually with spreadsheets," Polivka said. But because of the increasing number of ESG reporting regulations, it's critical to generate accurate and up-to-date reports, he said. Pricing for Sustainability Control Tower has not been set yet. Licensing is consumption-based, to be defined by KPIs and data volume.