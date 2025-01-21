Carbon reporting tools address CSRD challenges

As organizations try to get a handle on carbon accounting, vendors and their partners are introducing tools to help meet reporting requirements such as those from the European Union.

Companies based in the EU or doing a significant amount of business there are now subject to Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) standards that require them to publish regular reports on the social and environmental risks they face. CSRD went into effect in 2023, and large companies listed on an EU-regulated market with 500 or more employees are required to start reporting in 2025.

Among the most complex aspects of the CSRD standards is the requirement that companies track and report their total carbon emissions footprint for products and services -- from start to finish. Tracking internal emissions, Scope 1 and Scope 2, is relatively straightforward, but reporting on Scope 3 emissions -- which are the result of activities from outside a company including third-party supply chains -- is more challenging.

"It's complicated because if you want to understand your company's Scope 3 emissions, you have to track your emissions, but you also have to combine that with data from your suppliers and customers to get transparency across your value chain," said Ina Sebastian, research scientist at MIT Sloan Center For Information Systems Research.

Today, enterprises are introducing initiatives to track carbon emissions as part of their overall digital business transformation efforts, she said. The CSRD regulations are spurring actions by European enterprises.

"Companies in Europe are interesting because they have had to move forward with their sustainability efforts, using more and more digital technologies to help them do that, at least with the tracking and the optimizing," Sebastian said.

Carbon accounting tools ease complexity While some companies are building their own, vendors and their partners are also rolling out carbon tracking or ESG risk management tools for customers. One example comes from Normative, a carbon accounting platform as a service. Normative is designed to track greenhouse gas emissions, but it also includes a dedicated climate strategy adviser for each license issued, according to Alexander Schmidt, head of research and sustainability at Normative. "[Carbon accounting] is new for most companies, and they might not have expertise in-house," Schmidt said. "Now they don't need to have it because we have our strategy advisers that guide them through the entire net-zero journey." The Normative platform has been available for 10 years, and the company recently added a module to help customers meet CSRD standards, he said. CSRD for most companies means complexity, and they are overwhelmed. Alexander SchmidtHead of research and sustainability, Normative "CSRD for most companies means complexity, and they are overwhelmed," Schmidt said. "They are asked to gather thousands of data points across all three areas of environmental, social and governance, with focus on the environment." Manufacturers aren't the only ones affected by CSRD, he said. Companies that enable those manufacturers or distribution and logistics firms have to include their emissions in their own reports. "The logic is, what do you enable in terms of emissions through your activities," Schmidt said. "If you're a finance or insurance company that invests in or insures certain companies, that's emissions you enable." Implementing CSRD reporting programs can be challenging for organizations. One complex aspect to CSRD reporting is double materiality, which assesses how a company's actions affect the environment and society, as well as the company's finances. Normative's tools look to address that complexity, he said. "The sustainability tools are almost like a Trojan Horse. Once you start to use them, it can trigger change even if there's a bit of pain," he said. "For something like the double materiality assessment, suddenly you have an idea of what's impactful for you and what your risks and opportunities are." The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive is forcing companies to get a good grasp on their carbon accounting, which includes tracking Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.