Cloud ERP can play role in attaining sustainability goals

As the effects of global climate change become increasingly apparent, cloud ERP systems can be a key pillar in helping businesses implement initiatives to mitigate carbon usage.

By focusing on a business-critical technology like ERP, organizations have been able to dismiss the idea that sustainability conflicts with running operations more efficiently, bolstering a business case for improved sustainability.

While some companies are pulling back from environmental, social and corporate governance efforts, others are incorporating ESG initiatives into their operations to reduce energy costs and meet regulatory requirements such as the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. In a September 2024 report from Deloitte, 85% of more than 2,100 executive respondents are increasing investments for sustainability initiatives, compared with 75% in its 2023 survey.

Almost half -- 45% -- of respondents are also modifying their business models to manage climate change and sustainability in a way that's central to their organization's strategy. Moving to cloud ERP systems can be a significant part of these transformations.

Going to cloud ERP Airsys Cooling Technologies, a manufacturer based in Greer, S.C., provides cooling systems that help companies such as data center providers, telecoms and semiconductor manufacturers run more sustainably -- and it wanted to run its own operations more efficiently. One way to get there was to move its ERP from a variety of legacy on-premises systems to a cloud ERP from Rootstock, according to Yunshui Chen, founder and CEO at Airsys. The company is growing rapidly because of new data center demands driven by AI. There are a lot of benefits from these consolidated platforms -- for example, we are able to move things around more efficiently. Yunshui ChenFounder and CEO, Airsys Cooling Technologies "As we are building a global supply chain network in the U.S., Asia and Europe, we wanted to consolidate into one ERP platform," Chen said. Airsys recently implemented Rootstock for its operations in Asia and is rolling the system out to its facilities in the U.S. and Europe. Chen expects the efficiency gains of running in the cloud versus its own on-premises servers will help reduce Airsys' energy footprint. Rootstock also has supply chain functionalities for processes like sourcing and planning that help it operate more efficiently. "There are a lot of benefits from these consolidated platforms -- for example, we are able to move things around more efficiently," he said. "In the data center world, most of the customers are global accounts, so they may have data centers being built in Asia, U.S., Europe, and they need a very orchestrated operation from us." Rootstock ERP is tightly integrated with Salesforce CRM, as it is built on the Salesforce platform, which will improve the efficiency of field service management, Chen said. "We manufacture and service our own equipment, so the integration between the Salesforce CRM and Rootstock ERP allows more efficiency in processes like service dispatch, with troubleshooting on the CRM side, and spare parts and supplies management being handled by Rootstock," he said. Airsys also uses an internal IoT platform that monitors all the energy consumption from various operations, which are then rolled up into sustainability reports that will be managed in Rootstock, Chen said.

Better efficiency leads to better sustainability Running cloud ERP systems more sustainably and ensuring financial profitability are inexorably linked, according to Claus Jepsen, chief product and technology officer at Unit4, a provider of cloud ERP systems for professional services organizations. The more sustainable a cloud ERP system is, the more efficiently an organization's operations can run, which leads to greater cost savings, Jepsen said. "When you use more compute and storage, you pay more, and this increases your energy usage," he said. "But the less you use, the better those parameters are." Focusing on the intersection between sustainability and efficiency can also bring together ESG decision-makers and financial executives to agree on this one thing, Jepsen said. "Even though they want two different things, the goals they're seeking are similar, and having positive outcome for both makes sense," he said. "You can position this as both a sustainability topic, and you get better sustainability using these architectures, but you can also prove that it's better financially for the company to be sustainable." Unit4's multi-tenant cloud system, ERPx, is designed to run as sustainably as possible, Jepsen said. For example, the software is built in small, granular subsets of microservices that can run only when the customer needs them. Unit4 runs on Microsoft Azure, which Jepsen said has made efforts to operate more sustainably through actions like reusing the water for cooling and using the optimal level of electricity. Migrating Unit4's customers from traditional on-premises ERP systems to the cloud has in and of itself brought sustainability benefits through efficiency gains, he explained. "You also have to take into consideration the hardware required, including building and disposing all of the hardware [needed to run on-premises systems]," Jepsen said. There are definite sustainability advantages for moving from on-premises systems to the cloud, agreed John Case, CEO of Acumatica, a cloud-first ERP vendor focused on manufacturing. "Many on-premises organizations are working on multiple systems or separate servers that we can consolidate into one vertical business management system that runs on one cloud," Case said. "It's not just one server to one instance -- a lot of it is multiple servers to one instance." The sustainability gains that organizations might get by moving from on-premises to the cloud is a selling point for Acumatica, he said. "In some ways, this can help the customers justify the cost of doing the migration," Case said. However, Case acknowledged that such moves are not always inherently sustainable, as Acumatica's infrastructure on Azure has a large carbon footprint itself. But the company is taking measures to operate its cloud ERP as sustainably as possible. For example, Acumatica participates in the Science Based Targets Initiative, a United Nations-backed project that scores organizations on their carbon reduction performance, Case said. The ERP provider is also subject to examination by third parties like EcoVadis, which grades the company every year on how efficiently its cloud runs. Acumatica also runs its cloud on used hardware, he added. "We're not building all new racks of servers. We're buying someone else's hardware to run our cloud," Case said.